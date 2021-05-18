x
Check out the High Point Greenway plan

After months of planning and public input, the city will discuss a draft plan during a virtual meeting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Parks & Recreation will host a virtual public meeting to discuss plans for the future of the city's Greenway. 

After a nine-month planning process with input from hundreds of residents, the High Point Greenway Plan Draft is now available for review.

 350+ people provided input which was then put together and used to create this draft plan. 

The City of High Point will host an interactive virtual workshop/webinar to review the Draft Plan on May 18th, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. 

Public participation is encouraged as the draft is discussed. 

You can join the meeting at the Zoom link below.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yYHstPBnRACx6EfDKFeN6w

