Check out the High Point Greenway plan

After months of planning and public input, the city will discuss a draft plan during a virtual meeting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Parks & Recreation will host a virtual public meeting to discuss plans for the future of the city's Greenway.

After a nine-month planning process with input from hundreds of residents, the High Point Greenway Plan Draft is now available for review.

350+ people provided input which was then put together and used to create this draft plan.

The City of High Point will host an interactive virtual workshop/webinar to review the Draft Plan on May 18th, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Public participation is encouraged as the draft is discussed.