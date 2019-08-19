RALEIGH, N.C. — If you recently made a trip to the coast and played Cash 5, NC Lottery wants you to check your ticket!

Lottery officials say someone hit the $1,112,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

The lucky ticket for Sunday's drawing was sold at the Coastal Mart on Emerald Drive on Emerald Isle. It matched all five numbers to win the prize.

Because the beach is such a popular vacation spot, NC Lottery is urging everyone across the state to check their tickets.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

