GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina A&T student and Blue Squad cheer team member came forward with her story in the form of an open letter.

Twitter: Raina Gee

The victim, Raina Gee, alleges she was raped by a graduating senior. She says she told the coaching staff about the sexual assault, and it's their obligation to report it within 24 hours of receiving the information. Raina claims the staff did not do so, and is calling for their immediate firing.

It's been one week since the letter was published.

On Thursday, NC A&T's athletic department said the Blue Squad will not cheer at the men's basketball games Saturday and Monday while the University looks into the allegations and coaches conduct.

Brian Holloway, the Associate Athletics Director said Saturday and Monday are the only games the Blue Squad will not be performing 'for now.'

Holloway was unclear on whether or not practices would go on as scheduled.

The University released the following statement on the allegations:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of any allegation of sexual assault and take such allegations very seriously. Privacy laws prevent the university from publicly discussing such matters involving current or former students. The university will continue to pursue investigations regarding any claim and provide care and assistance to any victim of an assault in our community, as well as work with authorities to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Raina says the sexual assault occurred on November 13, 2018. She says she waited two months to publish her open letter.