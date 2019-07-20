GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beer lovers were all smiles in the Triad Saturday for the 15th Annual Summertime Brews Festival. The festival took place at the Greensboro Coliseum at noon and attracted thousands.

At the festival, there were nearly 180 breweries and over 500 different beers, ciders, ales and more!

The annual event also featured live music and food for attendees to enjoy.

