Cheerwine unleashes ‘Zero Sugar’ soda

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cheerwine announced an all-new drink Monday, that’s popping up on shelves across the South.

The Salisbury based company just unleashed “Cheerwine Zero Sugar.”

According to the company, the zero-sugar option from Cheerwine features the same “cherry goodness” fans loved since Cheerwine first started in 1917.

“Cheerwine Zero Sugar offers the great taste of regular Cheerwine, but without the calories,” said vice president of marketing Joy Ritchie Harper.

For over 20 years, Cheerwine produced Diet Cheerwine using the popular Splenda/Sucralose blend sweetener that’s found in other zero-sugar soft drinks.

Harper said the company updated Diet Cheerwine to Cheerwine Zero Sugar.

The company said Cheerwine Zero Sugar is now available in 12-ounce cans and two-liter bottles on grocery store shelves across North Carolina and South Carolina, and some Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland markets.

Cheerwine said the company will roll out Cheerwine Zero Sugar in 20-ounce bottles; six-pack .5-liter bottles; and four-pack 12-ounce glass bottles over the next few weeks.