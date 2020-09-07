Chesapeake school bus driver Vivian Vaughan won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery Cash 5 game!

A Chesapeake school bus driver won big playing the Virginia Lottery Cash 5 game.

Big as in $100,000. That's how much Vivian Vaughan won when she matched all five numbers.

Vaughan is retired but still drives a school bus, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.

She purchased the ticket on June 15 at the 7-Eleven at 2200 South Military Highway.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Vaughan told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m not even thinking!”

She selected her five numbers, 4-8-10-13-17, using family birthdays.