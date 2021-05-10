Tarik Cohen's brother found dead at NC electrical substation

Authorities say Tyrell Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution. He's the brother of Chicago Bears running back and NC A&T alum Tarik Cohen.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say the brother of a Chicago Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry says Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment. He's the brother of NFL running back and North Carolina A&T alum Tarik Cohen.

The News & Observer reports that Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning. Police couldn't find him but started looking again when his family filed a missing-person report.