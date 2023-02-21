Chief of police attends an East Greensboro neighborhood meeting

Old L Richardson Neighborhood Association residents invited the Chief to come speak on February 18.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — News 2 spoke with the president of a neighborhood association in East Greensboro.

The group invited Chief Thompson to their community meeting over the weekend.

President Betty Watson shared how the meeting went and the improvement they want to see in their district.

Old L Richardson Neighborhood Association in Greensboro represents homes that run from Bennett Street all the way next to Highway 29.

"Our motto is, 'a commitment to serve,' and that’s what we feel that we are here for," said Watson.

The group has been around for over 23 years.

They had their first in-person community meeting since the COVID pandemic at the Windsor Community Center Saturday. A new guest attended the meeting.

"We were excited about him saying yes," said Watson.

Watson said the group invited Chief John Thompson to speak at the meeting. An appearance made ahead of his community meetings that start this week.

"Chief did talk about his major focus for this particular term and it is for crime prevention and also building trust," said Watson.

Watson said crime is an issue members of the neighborhood association want to be addressed. They were pleased it was a topic of conversation at Saturday's meeting.

"Our neighborhood is really an older neighborhood it is an older neighborhood and so therefore we want to be able to protect our neighbors"

Old L Richardson neighborhood association is part of District 2. In September, the city launched a community survey for feedback called Zencity. Residents across the district voted "Violence" as a top concern.

"It is bad, therefore we need to be more active. We need to have more programs for youth," said Watson.

As Chief Thompson makes his way around Greensboro for community meetings. Watson hopes residents engage in the best way they can with the new chief.

"They have to be open and be able to trust that he’s able to answer their questions," said Watson.