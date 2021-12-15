6-year-old hit by car on busy Greensboro road

The child was hit by a car on Pisgah Church Road around dinnertime Tuesday. The child was taken to a nearby hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 6-year-old was hit by a car on a busy road Tuesday evening.

The accident happened on Pisgah Church Road between Willoughby Boulevard and Normandy Road around dinnertime.

The child was taken to an area hospital. Police didn't say the extent of the child's injuries, only that they are in "stable condition."

All westbound lanes of Pisgah Church Road were closed during the investigation.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

We're working to get more information and will continue to update this story.