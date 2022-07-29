2-year-old found at his home in unlocked car dies a week later

Deputies said the child was found in a car on the front lawn of his family’s property.

LAURINBURG, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a 2-year-old boy died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car.

News outlets reported that the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house.

Captain Randy Dover said the child was found in a car on the front lawn of his family’s property.

Deputies aren’t sure how long the child was in the car. Dover said the boy was breathing on his own when he left with paramedics, but he died Thursday.

Dover said no charges have been filed at this time.