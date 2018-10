CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A trick-or-treating child was hit by a car in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Daniel Place Dr. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

