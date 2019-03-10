A 10 year old is recovering after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem.

Police say it happened at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Ferrell avenue.



Officers say a 2017 Subaru outback hit the child while they were crossing.

The child was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. They had minor injuries.

The driver wasn't injured. Police say they're still investigating.

If you have any information call crime stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700

