Child in hospital after eating edible: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a child obtained an edible and ended up in the hospital on Tuesday.
Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. released a statement reading, "I am asking you please, please have a conversation with your children about this because what I don’t want is a tragedy. What I don’t want is an overdose. What I don’t want is to have to visit another parent at the hospital."
We're working to get more information.
Children aged 3 to 5 are at the highest risk of accidental edible ingestion.
What happens if a child eats a cannabis edible?
Information provided by GoodRXHealth.
Symptoms of cannabis edible ingestion in a child include:
Sleepiness (most common)
Agitation
Confusion or other changes in mental state
Higher heart rate
Difficulty breathing
Problems with coordination and balance
Red eyes
In severe cases of overdose, children can also develop difficulty breathing, seizures, and neurological impairment.
POISON CONTROL
You need to call for help immediately and can also call Poison Control for help at
1-800-222-1222.