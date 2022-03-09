Child in hospital after eating edible: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are not releasing any other information at this time.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a child obtained an edible and ended up in the hospital on Tuesday.

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. released a statement reading, "I am asking you please, please have a conversation with your children about this because what I don’t want is a tragedy. What I don’t want is an overdose. What I don’t want is to have to visit another parent at the hospital."

We're working to get more information.

Children aged 3 to 5 are at the highest risk of accidental edible ingestion.

What happens if a child eats a cannabis edible?

Information provided by GoodRXHealth.

Symptoms of cannabis edible ingestion in a child include:

Sleepiness (most common)

Agitation

Confusion or other changes in mental state

Higher heart rate

Difficulty breathing

Problems with coordination and balance

Red eyes

In severe cases of overdose, children can also develop difficulty breathing, seizures , and neurological impairment.

POISON CONTROL

You need to call for help immediately and can also call Poison Control for help at

1-800-222-1222.