2-Year-old girl hit by car in High Point

Police said it happened Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. on Forrest Street. The girl was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. Police said the driver who hit the child remained on the scene and cooperated with police.