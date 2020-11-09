2-Year-old girl hit by car in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car.
Police said it happened Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. on Forrest Street. The girl was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. Police said the driver who hit the child remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
Police are still investigating but have ruled out impairment as a factor in a crash. They're still looking to see if speed or driver distraction played a role in the incident. Police said the child is being treated for serious injuries.