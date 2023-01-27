'Child maltreatment' at Harmony Place childcare center in Asheboro, state investigation reveals

Investigations Consultant of the Division of Child Development and Early Education confirmed that child maltreatment has taken place at Harmony Place.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Harmony Place in Asheboro hasn’t reopened since closing its doors in December.

Newly obtained state documents show that the childcare center was in violation of many childcare requirements before it closed its doors.

According to documents from the NC Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education, on September 7, 2022, an Investigations Consultant of the Division of Child Development and Early Education visited Harmony Place regarding alleged violations of childcare requirements.

A few days prior, on August 30, 2022, a two-year-old child who was enrolled at the center was bitten by another child leaving a mark on their chest. Employees were not aware the child had been bitten until they were told by the child’s parent the next day.

State documents say that Harmony Place advised that supervision would increase at the center.

On September 1, 2022, state documents said that there were four staff members and fifty-five children, ranging in age from two through five on the same playground at one time.

As children left and went home for the day, documents say employees didn’t document all of the children’s departure times which is a violation of Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .0302(d)(4) regarding program records.

In one instance, documents said staff members didn’t provide adequate supervision for the children.

Because of this, it created an unsafe environment for the children and harm occurred, resulting in a 2-year-old with multiple bite marks.

Documents also say the daycare center “failed to adhere to their daily activity schedule when they remained on the playground after 4:30 p.m. - a violation of North Carolina General Statute § 110-91(12) and Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .0508(a) regarding activity schedules and plans.”

The state said Harmony Place did not document two incident reports that were completed on August 30, 2022, in an incident log. This is a violation of Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .0802(g)(1-5) regarding emergency medical care.

In addition to the incidents, documents said there were also exposed tree roots on the playground that posed a tripping hazard.

The Investigations Consultant of the Division of Child Development and Early Education confirmed that child maltreatment has taken place at Harmony Place.

Requirements violated:

• North Carolina General Statute § 110-91(12) and Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .0508(a) regarding activity schedules and plans

• Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .1801(a)(1-5) regarding supervision

• Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .0601(a) regarding safe environment

• Child Care Rule 10A NCAC 09 .0802(g)(1-6) regarding emergency medical care