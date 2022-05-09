x
Young boy shot in hunting accident in Randolph County

Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the child is in the hospital after being shot in the neck area.
Birkhead Mountains Wilderness entrance

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office said a boy was injured in an accidental shooting during a hunting trip over the weekend. 

Officials said the child, upper elementary age, is in the hospital after being shot in the neck area. 

Investigators said the boy was hunting with his grandfather at the trailhead of the Birkhead Mountain Wilderness on High Pine Church Road.

When they were done, they loaded their guns into the car and one of the guns accidentally went off, shooting the child, according to officials. 

There is no cell service in the area, so the boy and his grandfather drove until they had enough of a connection to call 911. After connecting with 911, an ambulance met them at the intersection of Dawson Miller Road and US-220 business near I-73/74. 

As of 10 a.m. Monday, deputies said the child is alive but did not say his condition. 

