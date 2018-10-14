WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A child was shot while riding with a parent on Highway 52 North in Winston-Salem Saturday night according to police.

Winston-Salem Police say the child was hit by a bullet from another vehicle near on HWY 52 near Sprague Street around 9 p.m. The child's mother was unable to give any suspect information. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered serious.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at 336 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

