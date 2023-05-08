Child walking in roadway hit by Asheboro patrol car, troopers say

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer was unable to avoid the 11-year-old girl walking on East Salisbury Street.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A child suffered from minor injuries after being hit by an Asheboro officer Saturday, according to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol.

It happened around 7:11 p.m. Troopers received a call about a crash on East Salisbury Street near Elm Street in Asheboro.

Troopers say an officer was traveling west on Salisbury Street in a 2016 Dodge Charger, a police vehicle owned by the city of Asheboro as an 11-year-old girl was walking north across East Salisbury Street. The officer was unable to avoid the girl before hitting her in the roadway, according to the Highway State Patrol.

Investigators say the girl suffered minor injuries before she was taken to a local hospital.

The officer was uninjured in the crash.

Investigators say speed is not believed to be a contributing factor in the investigation.

East Salisbury Street near Elm Street was closed for approximately one (1) hour during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 8:04 p.m.

