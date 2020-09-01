FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — It runs in the family. The Shutt's have blue in their blood.

"It has to be in your blood, it was always in his blood," Wendi Shutt said of her husband, Captain Fred Shutt of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

"The first thing he told me was he wanted to be in law enforcement," Wendi explained.



Captain Shutt has worked for the Sheriff's Office since 1993.

"It does get worrisome," daughter Mackenzie said. "Ever since I was born, my dad was doing patrol and everything so I always grew up with it."

19-year-old Mackenize and her 20-year-old brother Blake now want to follow in their dad's footsteps.

"I’ve always been interested in it, I grew up around it because of course my dad," Mackenize stated.

Blake is currently in law enforcement training, and hopes to also work for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office one day.

"The way things are today with cops being ambushed, that’s my biggest fear with my son," Wendi said.

Mackenzie wants to work for the FBI.

"I've always liked true crime, I want to do the profile side of things," Mackenzie said.



Wendi knows that her husband, and her children will one day be putting their lives on the line every day. But she says her pride outweighs her fear.

"I've been there through thick and thin, ups and downs, good times and bad," Wendi continued. "I'm proud, very proud."

And luckily, she's a hairdresser so she can cover up all the gray hairs from worry.

"Thank God for that!" Wendi laughed.

If you see an officer, thank them on National Law Enforcement Appreciation day, and every day.

"I do want to say thank you to everyone out there risking their life to keep everyone safe," Mackenzie said. "It’s a difficult job, I know it is, because you’re putting your life on the line every day."