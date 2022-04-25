During a press conference, Chippewa Falls police said the coroner confirmed that the body found this morning was 10-year-old Iliana Peters.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — In a press conference Monday afternoon, the Chippewa Falls Police Chief confirmed that the body of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, reported missing Sunday night, has been recovered and that investigators believe she is the victim of homicide.

Authorities said early Monday that the child's father called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday after she did not return from a visit to her aunt's home on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

Squads responded to the area and learned that someone had located Lily's bike a short distance from her aunt's home, near a walking trail not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot.

In Monday's afternoon press conference, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Lily's body was discovered around 9:15 a.m. Monday close to where her bike was found.

Kelm urged residents to maintain a state of vigilance, as the child's death is being investigated as a homicide and "there may be a danger to the public."

He told reporters there are no known suspects at this point, but investigators are pursuing leads.

"We will be working diligently and tirelessly on this case," Kelm promised.

Chippewa Falls police called in multiple agencies to help with the search, including K9 teams and drone operators. The chief said finding Lily and the circumstances behind her death are difficult for all involved.

"As you can imagine, our first responders are tremendously impacted by anything that impacts one of our children," Kelm said, "so it is very difficult for them, and the investigators."

According to Kelm, police are scheduled to hold another press conference at 5 p.m. Monday.

Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls. On Monday afternoon, district officials sent a message to staff members saying schools are not going to formally announce what happened to Lily, as they believe law enforcement will decide what should and shouldn't be shared about the case. The district also shared guidelines for talking to children about what happened should they ask questions, and emphasized that parents should be the ones to initiate and engage in such sensitive conversations.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

