MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A chlorine leak resulted in a hazmat situation at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Fire crews said it occurred at the Camelot by the Sea Hotel located at 200 North Ocean Boulevard. Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said an off-gas caused 14 people on the pool deck to have breathing issues. At least six people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for minor breathing issues.