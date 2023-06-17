Choice Extended Stay shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured after a shooting at a Greensboro business Saturday.
Greensboro police responded to the Choice Extended Stay at 110 E. Seneca Road on a shooting call at 1:40 a.m.
Officers found a person with a gunshot wound. Their injury is considered serious.
The investigation is ongoing.
