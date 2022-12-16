Chris Paul gets degree from Winston-Salem State University

Paul, point guard for the Phoenix Suns, graduated from the school in a ceremony at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State University Friday.

A native of Winston-Salem, Paul also gave a fellow graduate a new car and gifted the rest of his classmates with $2,500.

