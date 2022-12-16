Chris Paul gets degree from Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State University Friday.
Paul, point guard for the Phoenix Suns, graduated from the school in a ceremony at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
A native of Winston-Salem, Paul also gave a fellow graduate a new car and gifted the rest of his classmates with $2,500.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.