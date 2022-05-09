Tanger Center Presents: Chris Rock EGO Death world tour

Chris Rock, one of the most iconic comedic voices in the world is coming to Greensboro.

If you want to see Chris Rock when he comes to Greensboro, you might want to slap down some cash. Ticket sales across the country for his tour have been taking off since the infamous slap at the Oscars.

Now you can catch him in person at the Chris Rock Ego Death world tour at the Steven Tanger Center on June 1.

Chris Rock has one of the most iconic comedic voices. The "Everybody Hates Chris" series writer got his start-up as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Not only is he an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer, Rock has teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in a spinoff of the newest Saw franchise movie, Spiral, which he produced and starred in. You can also catch his most recent stand-up, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, on Netflix.

In addition to winning four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, Rock is also a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 13 on the Tanger Center website or on the Ticketmaster website only.

