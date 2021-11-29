Christian McCaffrey out for rest of season

The Panthers made the announcement on Monday. McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against Miami.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will sit out the rest of the season after an ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's loss in Miami, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers said an MRI Monday morning revealed the injury was severe enough to place McCaffrey on injured reserve. Players placed on injured reserve must sit out for at least three weeks, but because of the time it would take to recover, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on the Panthers' final five regular season games after the bye week.

McCaffrey tried to loosen up his ankle during Sunday's second half but was held to just 35 yards on 10 carries.

After returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, McCaffrey totaled 421 total yards and a touchdown on 68 touches the past four weeks.