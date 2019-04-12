HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University held its annual 'Special Population Christmas Dance' for individuals with disabilities on Tuesday!

The event took place at the Morehead Recreation Center in High Point.

Each year HPU's Student Council for Exceptional Children (SCEC) partners with High Point Parks and Recreation to host the Special Population Christmas Dance.

The dance included various activities such as crafts, gifts, and a special visit from Santa Claus!

“What really brings me like such joy is that they get to be themselves like whether it’s on the dance floor, being creative with crafts, they remember everything we did the year before," said HPU Junior Kristina Sheehy.

Rebecca Magod, Chair of HPU's Christmas Special Pops Dance, echoed Sheehy's comments and spoke on the importance of the dance.

"It’s a way for us to show that High Point and the students at High Point really do care about the people in our community and it’s a way for us to remind everyone of just the joy of being together and celebrating good times," said Magod.

