x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Today is the last day to ship holiday gifts at the post office -- unless you're willing to pay extra

But if you've ordered anything online this year, expect delays. The result of supply chain back-ups and worker shortages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The real "Grinch" this Christmas might be the supply chain issues.

Let's connect the dots.

Today's the last day to ship your Christmas presents at the post office -- unless you're willing to pay extra.

If you are, you've got another week, depending on the carrier and the destination.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

For procrastinators willing to pay a premium, the post office, and UPS offer next-day shipping up until Dec. 23.

FedEx offers same-day on Christmas Eve and Amazon is also promising prime members same-day delivery up through Dec. 24.

But if you've ordered anything online this year, expect delays. The result of supply chain back-ups and worker shortages.

This means this year, more than ever, shopping and shipping early might make the difference between a great Christmas and a late Christmas.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter  

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

Triad woman keeps adding to list of problems at her new home: 2 Wants to Know