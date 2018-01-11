GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- It's the day after Halloween and Marjorie Everett is ready to start decorating for Christmas.

"We have our grandchildren that come up for Thanksgiving or around the holidays and being that they're younger, like five, six and seven, they get so excited when they see all the decorations," said Everett.

Red, green and bright lights are filling the aisles of some stores, bringing holiday joy to shoppers.

"With all that's going on in the world who wouldn't love to have this in their life," said Beverly Richardson, a shopper at Lowe's Home Improvement.

But is it too early to start getting in the Christmas spirit? Some said it makes it hard to enjoy the moment.

"To focus on Thanksgiving, which is a very important time of the year for families," said Marcia Williams.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk, a psychotherapist, said it can even cause stress. "There can definitely be some anticipatory anxiety, anticipatory dread if the holidays are a time of year that you don't really enjoy. Now if the holidays are something that you do enjoy, then you're kind of anticipating all of the great thing," said Dr. Funderburk.

For Everett, it's definitely the most wonderful time of year. "We don't take our Christmas tree down until the second or third week in January, so we do a, it's a long drawn out thing for us," said Everett.

