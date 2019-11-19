GREENSBORO, N.C. — From visits with Santa to the lighting of Christmas trees and so much more the holiday season is upon us here in the Piedmont Triad. Family fun includes parades, festivals, light shows, ice skating and so much more over the holiday season.

Check out the list of events happening all across the Piedmont Triad.

If you have an event that’s not featured send an email with event details to news@wfmy.com or webteam@wfmy.com for us to include.

CHRISTMAS PARADES

Greensboro Holiday Parade

What: Come to downtown Greensboro to get into the Christmas spirit! The Greensboro Holiday Parade features bands, floats, balloons, dance teams and more! The parade averages more than 60,000 spectators. Make sure you look for the WFMY News 2 crew in the parade!

When: Saturday, December 7 at noon

(rain or shine)

Where: Starts on North Greene Street in Greensboro

More Details: Holiday Parade Route Map

Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

What: Come to downtown Winston-Salem for the 29th Annual Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade. The parade features more than 90 entries with floats and marching bands among others! Make sure to look for the WFMY News 2 crew in the parade! The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow the parade.

When: Saturday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: The parade route starts on Fourth Street at Poplar Street, and then travels down Fourth Street to Liberty Street. The route turns right onto Liberty Street and continues to Corpening Plaza (Liberty and First Street).

More Details: Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

High Point Holiday Festival Parade

What: Get into the Holiday spirit with the High Point Holiday Festival Parade! Enjoy the floats, cars, marching bands, dance teams and more! Make sure you look for the WFMY News 2 crew!

When: Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: The parade will begin at Green Drive and travel north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue.

More Details: High Point Parade

Burlington Christmas Parade

What: Oh, what fun it is to be at the Burlington Christmas Parade! Enjoy the floats, cars, marching bands, dance teams and more!

When: November 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Main Street, Downtown Burlington

More Details: Burlington Christmas Parade

Lexington Christmas Parade

What: Christmas is Uptown Lexington! Enjoy the holiday-themed floats, decorated cars, music, and much more at the Lexington Christmas Parade.

When: December 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Beginning at Lexington High School and traveling to 9th street

More Details: Lexington Christmas Parade

Jamestown Christmas Parade

What: It’s all about a holiday good time at the Jamestown Christmas Parade!

When: December 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Main Street

More Details: Jamestown Christmas Parade

Asheboro Christmas Parade

What: Ring in the holiday season with the Asheboro Christmas Parade! The parade is filled with music, beautifully decorated floats and lots more! WFMY News 2’s Christian Morgan will serve as the Grand Marshall at the parade.

When: December 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: The parade route begins at the corner of Church and Sunset Avenue, heads east on Sunset to Fayetteville Street, then south on Fayetteville Street and ends at Kivett Street.

More Details: Asheboro Christmas Parade

Randleman Christmas Parade

What: Randleman’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade kids off the holiday season with bands, floats, and specialty groups! WFMY News 2’s Ed Matthews will serve as the Grand Marshall at the parade. The tree lighting and live music in Commerce Square will follow the parade.

When: December 7 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Randleman

More Details: Randleman Christmas Parade

ICE SKATING!

WFMY News 2 Winterfest

What: A winter wonderland in the heart of Greensboro! Winterfest lets people of all ages and skill levels enjoy an outdoor skating rink and ice slide roller coaster.

Where: LeBauer Park, downtown Greensboro

When: Until Jan. 26

Admission:

Kids (5 and under): $6 / person

Kids (6-12): $10 / person

Regular Price (13+): $12 / person

Season Pass: $75 / person

Skate Trainers: $5/hour

Private Ice Rental: $300/hour

Price includes skate rental and saucer rental!

SKATE TIMES

(Hours subject to change)

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About WFMY News 2 Winterfest

Check out the full Skating Schedule

Check out the Curling League Schedule

Ice Skating/Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

What: Get on the ice and make some family memories this holiday season at the ice skating rink at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

When: Various dates, and times!

Costs: $7 for Admission – $3 for Rental Skates

Specials: No School Skate Days Return – when school is out we will be open from 11 am – 5 pm!

Where: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

More Details: Ice Skating Fun at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Greensboro Ice House

What: Too cold to be outside? Take the ice skating fun indoors at the Greensboro Ice House.

Where: 6119 Landmark Center Boulevard, Greensboro

Cost: Most weekday public skating sessions are only $7, including skate rental.

Weekends: Friday night through Sunday

Skating Admission: $10.00 (7yrs+), $8.00 (6yrs & Under)

Skate Rental: $3.00

Ages 3 and under - Free (Does not include Skate Rental)

More Details: Greensboro Ice House Skating Schedule

KERNERSVILLE ICE SKATING

What: Take the ice skating fun outdoors in Kernersville!

Where: Kernersville Museum located at 127 West Mountain Street.

When: Tuesday - Friday: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Cost: The cost to skate is $7 for 30 minutes of skate time and includes your skate rental.

More Details: Kernersville Ice Skating

HOLIDAY EVENTS IN GREENSBORO

Greensboro Festival of Lights

What: The long-standing Greensboro tradition includes tree lighting in Center City Park, a holiday market at LeBauer Park, community sing-a-long, food trucks, and visit from Santa in Hamburger Square, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street and inside the Greensboro Cultural Center.

When: Friday, December 6, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Greensboro

More Details: Greensboro Festival of Lights

Candlefest

What: Stroll through the Greensboro Arboretum by the light of nearly 4,000 luminaries set up by Girl Scouts of the Carolinas. The night will include a visit with Santa, music throughout the garden, and hot chocolate and s’mores available for purchase. All non-perishables collected will be donated to a local food bank.

When: Saturday, December 7 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Arboretum

Greenery Festival

What: A limited number of wreaths, garland, poinsettias, and light balls and hand-crafted holiday gift ideas and home decor from local artisans will be available for purchase. This event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful.

When: December 8 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Lewis Recreation Center

'Tis the Season

What: A holiday festival for the whole family. Holiday arts and crafts, visit with Santa and treats.

When: December 7 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Brown Recreation Center

Showing Love Holiday Event

What: Enjoy poetry basketball, cookies and other refreshments, face-painting and gifts.

When: December 7 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where: Windsor Recreation Center

Holiday Movie in the Park

What: Holiday Movie in the Park will feature - The Grinch!

When: December 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: LeBauer Park

Grinch Fest!

What: Who's our favorite green and grumpy guy? The Grinch, that's who. Join us to make Grinchy green slime, pin a heart on the Grinch, and more.

When: December 21 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hemphill Library

For More Details on All Greensboro, Events click, HERE!

Greeting Card Makerspace

What: 'Tis the season for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and more. Use colorful art supplies to make cards for your favorite holidays. Preschool and school-age kids are welcome to join us.

When: December 3 from 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Where: Hemphill Library

For More Details on All Greensboro, Events click, HERE!

Letters to Santa: Now through November 30

Children can drop off their letters to Santa at the Greensboro Cultural Center or Brown, Griffin, Glenwood, or Leonard recreation centers. They will receive a return letter in the mail.

Say Hello to Santa: Benjamin Library, 4-4:45 pm

After a holiday storytime, meet the Jolly Old Elf himself – Santa Claus – plus make holiday art and crafts and enjoy milk and cookies.

Meet Santa: Center City Park, December 13, 4-7 pm

Greensboro Downtown Parks will be offering free photos with Santa in front of the largest lighted tree in Greensboro. Families will enjoy hot chocolate and entertainment while waiting for their turn with the big guy!

Pictures with Santa at Smith Active Adult Center: December 12, 3-5 pm, and December 13, 9 am to 12 noon

Santa and Mrs. Claus invite you to bring your children, grandchildren, pets, spouse or friends to enjoy milk and cookies and have your picture taken. Pictures are $5 each and will be printed while you wait. (Well-behaved grandchildren and pets are welcome.) No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 336-373-7564.

For More Details on All Greensboro, Events click, HERE!

Choral Society of Greensboro Presents Handel’s Messiah: First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., November 8, 7:30 pm

Jazzing Up the Holidays: Glenn McNairy Library, December 5, 6-7 pm

Kick-off the holiday season with jazz music performed by Guilford College’s student musicians, and do some wintry crafts! All ages welcome.

Jingle All the Way with Holiday Jazz: Benjamin Library, December 9, 7-8 pm

Enjoy an enchanted evening of beautiful holiday music played by local jazz musician Wally West. Bring a friend and hear some of your favorite holiday tunes.

For More Details on All Greensboro, Events click, HERE!

Santa’s Workshop

Greensboro Youth Council’s Santa’s Workshop collects new and gently used toys at local libraries, recreation centers, and other locations until December 6. The gifts will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season. More details at the GYC website.

Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Shopper’s Day

This annual event at the Four Seasons Town Centre provides an opportunity for more than 900 individuals with disabilities and volunteers to interact, gain understanding, and share some holiday cheer. Each shopper receives $10 to shop. Make a financial contribution online.

Wreaths Across America at Forest Lawn Cemetery: December 14, 11 am

Volunteers place wreaths at veterans' graves to show their gratitude and appreciation during the holiday season.

HOLIDAY EVENTS IN WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

What: It’s a dazzling display of Christmas lights! Check out the 28th Annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park. Kids can also visit with Santa and roast marshmallows. You can also reserve a horse-drawn carriage ride or a tractor-pulled hayride by calling 336-766-9540. You can also camp at Manor House and RV campground to receive free admission to Festival of Lights. Call 336-703-6494 for more information.

When: Festival of Lights runs through January 1, 2020.

The show’s operating hours are 6 p.m.-11 p.m. nightly, with the exception of December 31 when Festival of Lights closes at 10 p.m.

Nightly ticket prices are as follows:

-Family vehicles (cars, vans and trucks): $15

-Commercial vehicles (vans, limos and mini-buses): $35

-Motorcoaches and buses: $100

More Details: Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Wake Forest Lovefeast Service

What: The first Lovefeast in North Carolina was held on the evening of the arrival of the first Moravian colonists in the settlement of Bethabara on November 17, 1753. Wake Forest now carries on the tradition and includes a sweetened bun and creamed coffee. The Wake Forest Concert Choir, Handbell Choir, Flute Choir, and Messiah Moravian Church bland play music.

When: Sunday, December 8 the first service is at 4:30 p.m. the second is at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Wait Chapel located at 1834 Wake Forest Road in Winston-Salem.

More Details: Wake Forest Lovefeast Service

Salem Saturdays at Christmas

What: The entire family will get into the Christmas spirit at the Salem Saturdays at Christmas event. It includes a stroll along Main Street, visit the decorated historic buildings, sit and chat by the fire.

When: November 16 – December 28 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Old Salem Museums & Garden

For more details including pricing click, HERE

Candlelight Tours

What: Grab a lantern and apron and get ready to join Old Salem Museums & Gardens for an interactive holiday experience. That includes helping to make Salem’s Christmas Putz (a collection of small buildings placed under the Christmas tree that represents the town of Salem).

When: Through December 28

Cost: $65 per person

Where: Old Salem Museum & Gardens

More Details: Christmas events at Old Salem Museum & Gardens

Reynolda's Estate-Wide Holiday Stroll

What: Stroll the sidewalks, galleries, and gardens of Reynolda surrounded by beautiful decorations, carolers, and merriment at this annual kickoff to the holiday season. Take a carriage ride through the Village, see the 1917 bungalow after-hours, and escape to the greenhouse to see the orchid display. Plus, look for photo spots throughout Reynolda perfect for your own holiday cards.

When: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Museum, Gardens, and Village shops open until 8 p.m.

Free with Museum admission; admission to Gardens and Village free

Schedule

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hot chocolate and Christmas card-making at the Museum

3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Caroling at the Museum, in the Reception Hall

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Visits with Santa and carriage rides in the Village.

More Details: Reynold’s Holiday Stroll

Caroling Fridays

What: Enjoy caroling at the Reynolda House! The Reception Hall fills with friends, music, and cheer as we gather around the Aeolian organ for Christmas carols.

When: Each Friday, December 6, 13, 20, 3 p.m.

Other Details: No advance registration or caroling experience required; music lasts approximately 20 minutes.

More Details: Reynolda House Christmas Events

Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda

What: Enjoy a specialized tour of the historic Reynolda House with an emphasis on the holiday traditions of the Reynolds and Babcock families that lived here through archival photographs and stories. What better way to celebrate the season than with a festive glimpse of Reynolda's Christmases past? Ideal for groups of 6-8 or pairs.

When: Tuesdays at 2 p.m., December 3, 10 and 17

Cost: $25; $20 Members. Advance purchase required.

Buy tickets, here

More Details: Reynolda House Christmas Events





A 1917 Christmas Tour





What: A specialized tour focused on the Reynolds family at Christmastime 1917, with costumed interpreters who bring to life historical figures who lived or worked on the estate. Also, enjoy a demonstration of the original aeolian organ playing Christmas music.

When: Friday, December 6, Tours depart every half hour between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, Tours depart every half hour between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $25; $20 Members and students

Buy tickets, here

More Details: Reynolda House Christmas Events

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas at Körner’s Folly





What: Come hear the Körners’ spin on the classic 1820s poem by Clement Clarke Moore, fun for children of all ages and the young at heart! The Puppet Show is followed by a visit with Santa in the elegant Reception Room. Bring your camera for this great photo opportunity!

Attendees should plan to arrive by 5:45 PM.* Tickets are non-refundable, only valid for the date selected, and non-transferable. All attendees that will take up a seat need to have a ticket (ages 2+).

When: December 6 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Where: Korner's Folly

Buy tickets, here

Christmas at Körner’s Folly

What: Körner’s Folly is transformed in the holidays with floor-to-ceiling garland, lights, live holiday music, and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours and special events promise visitors of all ages holiday cheer and an unforgettable experience!

When: November 29, 2019 —January 4, 2020

Wednesdays – Saturdays: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sundays: 1-5 PM

Where: Korner's Folly

Cost: Adults - $10, Children - $6

Buy tickets, here

Christmas by Candlelight Tours

What: Enjoy the beautifully decorated house in the evening hours with live Christmas caroling, storytelling, and costumed guides stationed throughout the house. Meander through all 22 whimsically decorated rooms at your own pace and wrap up the evening with hot cider and Moravian cookies on the Porch.

When: Saturday, December 7 @ 5-9 PM

Saturday, December 21 @ 5-9 PM

Where: Korner's Folly

Cost: Adults $15, children (6-18) $6, Under 6 free

More details about all Christmas events at Korner's Folly

OTHER HOLIDAY STORIES

RELATED: MOVIE LIST | ‘Frosty,’ ‘Rudolph,’ ‘I Love Lucy’ and More Christmas Movie Favorites To Air on WFMY News 2

RELATED: Salvation Army Partners With WFMY News 2 For Annual "Stuff A Stocking" Campaign

RELATED: Need Help Cooking Your Turkey? Butterball Has a Hotline for That

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Black Friday 2019 ads: An early look at deals from top retailers

RELATED: Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark movies

RELATED: Salvation Army Holds Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign

RELATED: Don't Be Late: Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE