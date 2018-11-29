KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. -- There are Christmas decorations, and, then, there are CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS. The Poulos Family has been doing it big for the holidays for years.

The Pouloses' home in Kill Devil Hills comes alive with lights, inflatables, and seasonal messages. The house on Ocean Acres Drive is known in the town. It's a holiday staple on the Outer Banks. National television programs have featured it.

Mom Ann Poulos passed away in August. Before she died, she made sure to tell her family to make sure that the lights were lit this year. With help from the community, the lights the Christmas House came alive on Thanksgiving Day.

People can enjoy the spectacular view from sunset to around 11 p.m. every night through New Year's Day.

What was a fantastic holiday tradition still is, but it's also a wonderful tribute to a wife and mother.

