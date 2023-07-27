Family says Christopher Avery has been missing since July 19th

Jasmine Avery says her brother, Christopher Avery, also known as "Topher," was last seen by his room mate on July 19th.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family and Friends of Christopher Avery say he has been missing for more than a week.

Today they were in Greensboro posting flyers like this at places they thought he could be.

Avery lives in Winston-Salem.

According to his sister, Jasmine, Avery was a kind man, a father and his disappearance is out of the ordinary.

She says that the last time his roommate saw him was when Avery left for work on July 19th.

Police say he was last seen in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem.

WSPD says Avery is currently considered missing.

They don't believe he is in danger and is not connected to a criminal investigation.

Avery's sister says they have passed out flyers in Winston-Salem but decided to also spread the word in Greensboro after receiving a tip that he may have been seen in in the area.

"We did receive information a couple days ago stating that he was possibly seen in Greensboro. That's why we are here doing what we can. I do believe recalling that he does at least have one friend in Greensboro. At this point nothing is off the table, nothing is strange, I'm willing to look into anything to bring him home," said Jasmine Avery.

Jasmine Avery says her brother worked at the Quiet Pint Tavern in Winston-Salem.

Managers have posted flyers on the doors of the business.

None of his co-workers were comfortable with an interview today.

I also reached out to Avery's mother who was understandably upset about the disappearance of her son.

Both she and her daughter are pleading for anyone who thinks they may have seen Avery to call police.

"Don't feel afraid to help. We have come in contact with a lot of people who are afraid to help and I get that but please just help in anyway that you can," said Jasmine Avery.

Winston-Salem police say they have received a number of tips on Avery's disappearance.

But a delay in Crime Stoppers is slowing their investigation.