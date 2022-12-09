Four years later, hunter finds remains of missing man in NC mountains

Police were able to confirm the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man through dental records.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four years after a Winston-Salem man went missing, police said a hunter found his remains in the North Carolina mountains.

Authorities have been searching for Christopher Sexton since 2018.

Sexton, 48, was last seen on March 13, 2018, in Winston Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan. A month later, his car was found in the Tellico Gap area of the Nantahala National Forest in the Western part of the state.

Evidence showed Sexton had been on the Appalachian Trial, according to officials.

Authorities said on December 7, 2022, a hunter found remains in the national forest.

Macon County Sheriff's deputies and Winston Salem police confirmed the remains were Sexton.

Officials said they were able to identify Sexton through dental records.

Police do not think foul play was involved.