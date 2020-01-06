'We've got to talk about this' | Church plans discussion about race in hopes to heal

Lead Pastor of Daystar Church Allen Holmes said the conversation will be recorded Tuesday and streamed on social media Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Daystar Church here in Greensboro is bringing a diverse group of people together for a conversation about race.

Lead Pastor Allen Holmes said he wants everyone affected by racial issues to use this as an opportunity to start the healing process.

"What has happened is wrong and terrible and there's no way to look at it any other way. And we've got to talk about this."

Holmes said the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd prompted him to get different members of the church together.



Race is something he talked about at his service this past Sunday, but now he wants others to take the floor.

"I've got to give other people the chance to talk about it because I'm still the white guy," said Holmes, "So, at the end of the day I've got to allow some of the minorities in the church to have a voice to some of their experience and emotion."



Holmes said there are close to a dozen people, all different races, participating in the conversation Tuesday.

He hopes the discussion will bring people together and spark a sense of empathy and compassion for one another.



"So that walking away we can have grace for each other, we can have mercy. We can be peacemakers," he said.