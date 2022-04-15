'Nothing like being back' | High Point church holding Easter service in person for first time since 2019

It will be Calvary Baptist Church's first major holiday service in person in the sanctuary since the start of the pandemic.

A High Point church is back and celebrating in person, getting ready to hold its first in-person holiday service since the start of the pandemic.

Calvary Baptist Church in High Point switched to online services back in March of 2020.

"On March 16, 2020, we went to all online services. We opened what I called the online church," said Pastor Amos Quick, "On March 3rd of 2022, we reopened fully to our congregation."

Pastor Quick said March of this year was the first time the church gathered together in the sanctuary in two years.

"We still offer online services so now we have a hybrid church, some that worship with us online, some that come in person, and week after week we're seeing an increase as people get more comfortable," he said.

Quick said the church is still requiring masks at all times. There are sanitizing stations available and temperature checks are still performed at the door.

"Our more senior saints are the ones who wanted to come back the most. They have this long-time relationship with the church so they missed it and they wanted to be back so they’re coming back and we’re making sure that they stay safe and we’re just enjoying the experience of being back together," said Quick.

Some are opting for testing as the Easter holiday nears. Novant Health said they've seen a slight uptick in testing demand this week, but overall numbers are still low.

Doctors like Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said it's crucial to stay home if you're sick or not feeling well.

"When we are gathering in large groups we still think ventilation is really important. There is safety in a sunrise service outside with a breeze, with it blowing through, is a safer place to be than in a small room of a lot of individuals that you may or may not know their vaccination status," he said.

Quick said it will be great to see everyone back in person for Easter service again.