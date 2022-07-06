Winston-Salem church employee arrested for stealing money, police say

Police said Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen fraudulently obtained funs the church while working at the director of finance.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A church employee was arrested on Friday for stealing money for two years from St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, according to police.

In January 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to requests from church members who gave information about the employee stealing money from the church.

Police said, church member and employee, Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen, is accused of stealing a total of $27,930.03 from February 2018 to March 2020, which working as the director of finance at the church.

Winston-Salem Police Department's Fraud Unit obtained warrants for Bertelsen for three counts of three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Bertelsen was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $7,500 bond and a court date set for June 13.

