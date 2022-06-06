Church employee arrested for years of embezzlement, police say

Police said Jane Carol Davis embezzled funds from the church while working as the disbursing treasurer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A church employee was arrested for stealing money over the last eight years from Covenant Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, according to police.

On November 18, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to requests from church members who claimed the employee was stealing money from the church.

Police said Jane Carol Davis, a member and employee of the church, is accused of stealing more than $156,000 from June 2014 until October 2021, while working as a treasurer at the church.

Winston-Salem Police Department's Fraud Unit obtained warrants for Davis for eight felony counts of embezzlement.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. She was given a $250,000 bond and is expected to be in court on June 30.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.