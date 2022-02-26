High Point church helping Ukrainian refugees

MANNA Church High Point is accepting donations to help care for Ukrainian refugees amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pastor Jeff Bullock lives in eastern Europe for 15 years in the 1990s, helping to set up churches in both Ukraine and Poland. It is through those connections that he is able to help from afar.

"My friend (at our church in Poland) told me (Saturday) that as of (Saturday) morning, 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland and they are working in the city of Kraków with all the governments and NGOs to set up housing take care of these refugees."

While Bullock said the churches have space for refugees, it still costs money to care for them.

"As our churches are receiving refugees, hundreds and hundreds of them, obviously that costs money," said Bullock. "They are renting out facilities. Both our churches have facilities and they are housing refugees in their churches, providing food and clothing."

Bullock said all donations will go to the churches in eastern Europe helping the refugees, with the assistance of Every Nation. With friends in Ukraine, the work is also personal for Bullock.