'We all need to come together' | Greensboro church holds prayer service for the victims in the Texas school shooting

Many people came together in downtown Greensboro to pray for the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people came together in downtown Greensboro on Wednesday to pray for the victims of an elementary school shooting that happened in Texas.

The First Presbyterian Church opened its doors to spread love, and unity and provide an opportunity to pray together.

"My initial reaction was just deep sadness," Senior Pastor Jill Duffield said.

Prayer, even thousands of miles away, can offer a sense of healing for some.

"It felt given the event of yesterday and the events that happened just weeks ago in Buffalo, that we opened our space and invite to anyone who felt the need to come and pray," Duffield said.

Duffield, like many, said something has to change after yet another mass school shooting.

"I wrote a prayer immediately following the event and I looked at my computer and there's a list of prayers for Sandy Hook, a prayer for Las Vegas, a prayer for the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, and prayer after prayer after prayer and while that's important it's also frustrating, and tragic, and I just had the sense that I know many do that this needs to stop," Duffield said.

During the service people embraced one another, showing support for Uvalde, Texas.

Janice Thorner said as a mother and grandmother she can't imagine what the families are going through.