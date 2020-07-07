Church vandalized in Alamance County

Church leaders said their van was covered in graffiti, the windows smashed, and tires slashed.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County church is searching for answers after someone vandalized their property.

Moore's Chapel Baptist Church in Saxapahaw said the suspect likely came on their property either after Sunday’s service or early Monday morning.

Church leaders said their van was covered in graffiti, the windows smashed, and tires slashed. They said the person turned over all the playground equipment and spray painted a stained-glass window.

Moore's Chapel Baptist posted, "MCBC strong” on their Facebook page.

