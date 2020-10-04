GREENSBORO, N.C. — Easter is just days away, but we'll be celebrating in a way never seen before because of the coronavirus.

Church leaders in the Triad are preparing to keep their members connected, while apart.

This Easter you won’t be able to feel the energy of the room or hear the praise and worship in person. Triad churches stopped services due to Governor Roy Coopers no mass gatherings order.

“For Guilford County the way it’s written does not allow for travel for church services,” Guilford County emergency management director, Don Campbell said. “You can travel with up to 10 people to set up a virtual service.”

It’s an adjustment for many churches like Daystar in Greensboro.

“ It’s a big challenge, but we’re using it as an opportunity to connect and grow with people in a new way that night change the way we do ministry long term,” said Chelsea Harvey with Daystar.

Harvey said they plan to use social media to tell the story of Jesus Christ.

“We’ve prepared a virtual online service experience that is hosted on Facebook and our website,” Harvey said.

Pastor Larry Lamberth at Harvest Baptist Church in Burlington said they’re scaling back on their service to offer a drive-up service.

“We’ re going to have a short service about 30 to 40 minutes nobody gets out their car, no handouts, no contact,” Lamberth said. “We worship together and then drive home. “

Pastor Larry said he considered risk and saw the drive-up service as the perfect compromise.

“The way we’ve laid it out is people will be self-contained they will not have any more personal contact than driving down the road or driving to the grocery store,” Lamberth said.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is urging houses of worship to ring their bells on Good Friday and Easter Sunday at noon as a sign of unity against the coronavirus.

“Hopefully it’ll be a positive experience,” Mayor Joines said. “They’ll be able to have some non-physical connection.”

Mayor Joines will host an hour of prayer and inspiration featuring local faith leaders at 10 a.m. Friday on the city’s YouTube channel.

Mayor Joines said parking lot services are welcome in Winston-Salem as long as they follow social distancing rules.

Visit your county’s website to know what types of services are allowed where you live.

