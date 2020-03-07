Churches with schools can't OK concealed carry, Cooper says

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill on Thursday to prevent the increased access to handguns.

North Carolina churches with schools on their property may not be able to allow attendees with concealed carry permits to be armed outside of school hours.

The proposal can still become law if it receives the support needed from moderate Democrats to override the governor's veto.

The National Rifle Association accused Cooper of not reading the bill and not allowing residents to exercise their Second Amendment rights.