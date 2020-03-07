x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Churches with schools can't OK concealed carry, Cooper says

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill on Thursday to prevent the increased access to handguns.

RALEIGH, N.C. — (Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story) 

North Carolina churches with schools on their property may not be able to allow attendees with concealed carry permits to be armed outside of school hours. 

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill on Thursday to prevent the increased access to handguns. 

The proposal can still become law if it receives the support needed from moderate Democrats to override the governor's veto.

 The National Rifle Association accused Cooper of not reading the bill and not allowing residents to exercise their Second Amendment rights.  

Other Stories: 

 Trump backs Dan Forest in North Carolina governor's race

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes string of North Carolina reopening bills

NC continues to work towards getting students back in the classroom