Know something? Say something: Police need witnesses to come forward in deadly Circle Drive shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified the four surviving victims of the shooting on Circle Drive.
But the clock is ticking for police to find the person who pulled the trigger.
Friday marked three days since two teenagers were killed in the shooting - a Dudley High student and a North Carolina A&T student.
Despite there being multiple witnesses, no updates on any possible suspects have been released.
Know something? Say something! Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
All four surviving victims of the shooting were released from the hospital as of Friday. Police identified them as 23-year-old Orlando Daniel, 21-year-old Shanobi Carpenter, 22-year-old Willie Blackstock, and 24-year-old Damarquel Jackson.
19-year-old Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes died in the shooting.
Turner was a student at North Carolina A&T. Snipes was a student at Dudley High School.
Since the shooting, university officials want to share a message.
This violence needs to stop.
North Carolina A&T spokesperson Todd Simmons said he wants students to be vigilant on social media and make the school aware of any parties taking place.
Simmons said the sooner they learn about parties, a presence can be made to help keep people safe.
"When a party already has two or 3,000 people there, it’s quite difficult to disperse in a timely enough fashion that everybody would be kept safe, so we are doing our due diligence to try to stay in touch with the pulse of campus and understand where the next gathering might be," Simmons said.