Know something? Say something: Police need witnesses to come forward in deadly Circle Drive shooting

North Carolina A&T officials said they are working to get ahead of the next large gathering to help keep people safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified the four surviving victims of the shooting on Circle Drive.

But the clock is ticking for police to find the person who pulled the trigger.

Friday marked three days since two teenagers were killed in the shooting - a Dudley High student and a North Carolina A&T student.

Despite there being multiple witnesses, no updates on any possible suspects have been released.

Know something? Say something! Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

All four surviving victims of the shooting were released from the hospital as of Friday. Police identified them as 23-year-old Orlando Daniel, 21-year-old Shanobi Carpenter, 22-year-old Willie Blackstock, and 24-year-old Damarquel Jackson.

19-year-old Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes died in the shooting.

Turner was a student at North Carolina A&T. Snipes was a student at Dudley High School.

Since the shooting, university officials want to share a message.

This violence needs to stop.

North Carolina A&T spokesperson Todd Simmons said he wants students to be vigilant on social media and make the school aware of any parties taking place.

Simmons said the sooner they learn about parties, a presence can be made to help keep people safe.