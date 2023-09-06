Circle K offering a 30-cent gas discount

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the gas station is giving drivers across the country a little bit of relief with a nice discount on fuel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Circle K is giving North Carolina drivers a little bit of a break on Thursday, Sept. 7.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get 30 cents off a gallon at the pump.

The gas station chain is also offering deals on drinks, food, car washes, and electric vehicle charging.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations. To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.

