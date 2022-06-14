City of Greensboro to honor, celebrate World Refugee Day

The city of Greensboro's World Refugee Day event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hester Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday is World Refugee Day, a day organized by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world.

Greensboro has been a resettlement community for refugees since the 1980s. That is why organizations are working together to make sure it stays a friendly and welcoming place for everyone.

"When I came I was a stranger then I became a neighbor," Adamou Mohamed with Church World Service said.

Welcoming refugees has a special place in Mohamed's heart. He came to Greensboro more than 20 years ago. Now, he helps those who had to flee their country and find a new home.

"It's important for me to show that this community that we live in is a welcoming one, also for the refugees to feel they are recognized, they are lifted up, they are welcomed," Mohamed said.

That's why World Refugee Day is so important to him. The city of Greensboro, the Greensboro Police Department, and Church World Service are coming together to honor refugees.

"There's actually a motto from the UN that says whoever, wherever, whenever, everyone has a right to seek safety and the police department obviously plays a major role in the community and creating safety," Greensboro Poice Deputy Chief John Thompson said.

There will be a soccer game on Saturday to give community members the chance to meet some new neighbors, along with a time to recognize those making our home, their home.

"We have many, many people who have resettled in Greensboro and call our city home," Jodie Stanley with the city of Greensboro said.

"Refugees are doctors, they are nurses, they are educators, they are involved in every aspect of our community," Mohamed said.