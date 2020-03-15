GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro sent out a press release saying they will remain operational with reduced business hours, Sunday afternoon.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Greensboro will remain operational and continue offering critical services to the community,” the city said in a press release. “Operating under best practices for social distancing though, there will be a reduction in operating hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for our City facilities, including all library branches and recreation centers to do our part in reducing interactions.”

The city says residents are encouraged to avoid visiting city facilities unless necessary.

And recommends utilizing other methods of handling city business, such as by phone, email, or mail.

The City of Greensboro says trash and recycling collections will continue as normal without interruption, and the Water Resources Department will continue as normal.

The office says Greensboro Police will also limit its public facilities to the city’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public.

The city has also cancelled all programs, events, and facility rentals through April 15.

“These cancellations are preventative measures taken at the advice of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to limit contact within approximately six feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for a period of time exceeding 10 minutes,” said the City of Greensboro. “Effective immediately, Water Resources is temporarily suspending water shutoffs through March 31, due to unpaid bills. Like everything, the City will reevaluate at that point.”

The city says this will allow people to continue to practice good hygiene, which is a critical element to prevention.

The City of Greensboro said Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) will operate hourly service along normal routes beginning Monday, March 16.

And says it will allow time for cleaning and sanitizing of buses between runs throughout the day.

“The City’s Collections’ payment processing sections will be combined into one location in the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St. during the City’s modified operating hours,” said the City of Greensboro. “There will not be any cashiers at the Kitchen Operating Center. Cashiers at the MMOB location will be able to assist with privilege licenses, business permits, collection inquiries, and new water sign-ups.”

The press release says all city greenways, trails and neighborhood parks will remain open from sunrise to sunset.

And city lakes will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including days when they would normally be closed.

Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage for more information.

And check the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s website for updated information and facts about the virus.

