x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Greensboro City Hall closed October 16 for cleaning: City of Greensboro

This comes after a contractor who was working in the Melvin Municipal Office Building tested positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story. 

According to a release from the City of Greensboro, The Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB) will be closed Friday, October 16 for cleaning. 

This comes after a contractor who was working in the building tested positive for COVID-19. 

The city says the building will have a deep cleaning and be sanitized for precautionary measures. 

The Melvin Municipal Office Building is slated to reopen Monday, October 19, at 8 a.m. 

Those who are concerned about their potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.

Related Articles