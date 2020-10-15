Greensboro City Hall closed October 16 for cleaning: City of Greensboro

This comes after a contractor who was working in the Melvin Municipal Office Building tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the City of Greensboro, The Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB) will be closed Friday, October 16 for cleaning.

The city says the building will have a deep cleaning and be sanitized for precautionary measures.

The Melvin Municipal Office Building is slated to reopen Monday, October 19, at 8 a.m.