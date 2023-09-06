Downtown Greensboro Inc. shares plans for new businesses, developments

Greensboro continues to grow in the heart of downtown. Councilman Zack Matheny said the city could try to build a new soccer stadium.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big changes could be coming to downtown Greensboro!

City councilman and president of downtown Greensboro INC. Zack Matheny said the Tanger Center showed what a major venue could do for Greensboro.

Now, city leaders are exploring what the next big project will be.

“Could it be an arena? Could it be a multi-faceted venue? As we all know soccer is huge in the Triad. Could it be a soccer stadium? We have the world cup coming up in 2026. How can we capitalize on that in a fun, family-friendly way like the ballpark or Lebauer Park and everything that's happening,” Matheny shared.

Matheny says there are no specific plans in the works yet.

He says city leaders always want to look ahead, so downtown never gets left behind.

Recently, crews were working on installing new permanent outdoor spaces for restaurants in downtown Greensboro.

WFMY News 2 will keep you up-to-date with what's next for downtown Greensboro.

