DANVILLE, Va. — The City of Danville announced Monday it’s in negotiations with American gaming hotel and casino corporation Caesars Entertainment.

The City said the resort is proposed to be located at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield with an anticipated capital investment of more than $400 million and the creation of 1,300 jobs with competitive benefit packages and average wages between $35,000 and $47,000 annually.

Danville city leaders said Caesars Entertainment could also bring:

500 hotel rooms

A 35,000 square-foot conference center

A 2,500-seat live entertainment venue

Multiple restaurants and bars

2,000 slot machines

75 game tables

16 poker tables

A sportsbook and more

“We look forward to working with city officials, as well as the people of Danville, on the next steps to advance a project that will benefit the city for many decades to come. We are excited to bring quality jobs and unforgettable guest experiences to Danville, as we do at our 37 properties across the United States,” Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment said.

The project should be completed in 2023.

