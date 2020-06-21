GRAHAM, N.C. — The city of Graham announced Saturday it’s put a curfew in place and declared a state of emergency.
Alamance County announced the curfew and state of emergency Saturday night through a Facebook post.
Graham police told WFMY, mayor Jerry Peterman put the curfew in place in order to prevent confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters of Graham’s confederate monument outside the Alamance County Historic Courthouse.
The curfew is set for 9 p.m.
