x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

City of Graham issues curfew and state of emergency, to prevent confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters, officials say

Alamance County announced the curfew and state of emergency Saturday night through a Facebook post.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The city of Graham announced Saturday it’s put a curfew in place and declared a state of emergency.

Alamance County announced the curfew and state of emergency Saturday night through a Facebook post.

Post by AlamanceCounty.

Graham police told WFMY, mayor Jerry Peterman put the curfew in place in order to prevent confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters of Graham’s confederate monument outside the Alamance County Historic Courthouse.

The curfew is set for 9 p.m.

OTHER STORIES

City of Graham institutes curfew following nationwide protests

Fireworks, tear gas, and windows broken during second night of demonstrations in Greensboro

Charlotte man at center of viral protest video shares what was going through his mind

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE