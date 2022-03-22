The City of Greensboro to receive $10 million, will fund several projects

The City of Greensboro announced last week it is getting more than $10 million in federal money for several projects.

City of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will announce more details Tuesday on projects that will be made possible after the city received $10 million in federal funding.

The City of Greensboro announced last week it is getting more than $10 million in federal money for public transit services, workforce development, and an innovation district.

Mayor Vaughan, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, Greensboro Transit Agency Marketing and Communications Specialist, Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Director, GuilfordWorks Executive Director, and Information Technology Acting Director will all be present at Tuesday's announcement.

HAPPENING NOW: The City of Greensboro will be discussing plans and projects a recent $10 million federal grant will be going towards @WFMY @greensborocity pic.twitter.com/yokSITVZER — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) March 22, 2022

The money will go toward these projects:

$3 million for buses, bus facilities and bus equipment

$3 million for computer-aided dispatch system replacement to better help Guilford Metro 911 field incoming calls

$3 million for Greensboro Innovation District, a designated area of the city to attract business and create high-paying jobs

$1.6 million for workforce development initiatives, including technology and support service

“It's a huge impact $1.6 million coming into the community to be able to serve individuals with employment and training needs,” Chris Rivera, executive director for GuilfordWorks said Tuesday.

Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan thanked U.S. representatives on both sides of the aisle for the funding.

“We are so appreciative of U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis for helping deliver much-needed funding that will continue to help transform what we can offer our Greensboro residents,” Vaughan said.

Rep. Kathy Manning said the funds are a much-needed investment in our people and our communities.